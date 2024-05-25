Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.55.

A number of analysts have commented on CWB shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$27.13 on Monday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.73.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.02. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of C$289.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6174142 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Supriya Anna Maria James sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.00, for a total transaction of C$124,203.22. Also, Senior Officer Mark Stafford sold 1,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.94, for a total transaction of C$47,728.69. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

