Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Tenable has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $767,862.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,365,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 16,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $767,862.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,365,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,350 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $102,154.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares in the company, valued at $124,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,664 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,154. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in Tenable by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 26,496 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,791,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,278,000 after acquiring an additional 245,243 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

