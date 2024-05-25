DoorDash, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on DoorDash from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler raised DoorDash from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.28.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $112.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of -104.47, a P/E/G ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $143.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,057,199. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,927,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,698 shares of company stock worth $56,026,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in DoorDash by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in DoorDash by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

