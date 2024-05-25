Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Reduced by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.96. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Central Garden & Pet news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,218 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $170,027.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,889.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 99.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 117,037 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $1,237,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $882,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.