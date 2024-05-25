Central Garden & Pet Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Central Garden & Pet’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.74 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.72. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.79.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $1,199,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,369.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $400,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,533.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,218 shares of company stock worth $1,769,928. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 909.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

