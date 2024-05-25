Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
ATRA stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.70.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 671.70% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million.
Institutional Trading of Atara Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8,916.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,958,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,903,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,638,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 873,133 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,280,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 232,690 shares during the period. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $26,597.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 81,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total value of $50,533.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,829,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,070.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anhco Nguyen sold 42,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $26,597.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 898,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,068.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,643 shares of company stock worth $120,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About Atara Biotherapeutics
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.
