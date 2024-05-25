Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

APA Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 3.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.03. APA has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of APA by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

