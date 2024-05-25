Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.19.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $69.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $114.57.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 264.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

