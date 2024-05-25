Wedbush Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.27. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.85 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LOW. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

LOW stock opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674,372 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

