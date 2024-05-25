Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.55 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.82.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 21.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 18.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 17.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 51.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 20,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 167.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,797 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $117,278.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $244,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,973.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,473 shares of company stock worth $757,483. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

