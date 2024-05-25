The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.36 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of EL stock opened at $126.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.57 and a 200 day moving average of $138.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $291,171,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

