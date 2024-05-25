Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Air Products and Chemicals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.24. The consensus estimate for Air Products and Chemicals’ current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:APD opened at $264.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 87,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 872.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,579 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $15,910,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

