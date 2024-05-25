Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alpha Tau Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02.

DRTS stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. Alpha Tau Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 12.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Alpha Tau Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

