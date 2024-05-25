Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Macy’s, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

M has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Macy’s Stock Performance

Macy’s stock opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 672.67 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macy’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 221.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macy’s

In related news, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,108,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 15,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $307,729.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Gennette sold 30,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $591,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,073,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,108,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,424 shares of company stock worth $4,405,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,300.00%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

