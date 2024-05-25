Brokers Set Expectations for Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nuvation Bio in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

Shares of NUVB opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $762.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.42. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $79,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $105,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nuvation Bio by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

