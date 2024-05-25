Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Cut by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.53 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18,786.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 106,144 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $47,947,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

