Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $215.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.81. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The company has a market cap of $123.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,386,000 after purchasing an additional 67,193 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,721 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after purchasing an additional 159,502 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 42,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,366,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

