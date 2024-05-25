Brokers Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Foot Locker in a research note issued on Monday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FL. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Foot Locker Price Performance

FL opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.52. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foot Locker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Foot Locker by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,477 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 731,256 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 383,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $20,717,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,292,817 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $178,580,000 after buying an additional 902,610 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,542 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 30,497 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

