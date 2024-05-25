EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EnLink Midstream’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 0.5 %

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 2.39. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.52 and a 12-month high of $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 232.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter worth $105,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.43%.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Articles

