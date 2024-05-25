HC Wainwright Weighs in on Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $53,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,340,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,583,809.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $187,133 in the last ninety days. 52.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Greenwich LifeSciences worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

Recommended Stories

