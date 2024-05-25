MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of MultiSensor AI in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MultiSensor AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MultiSensor AI’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on MultiSensor AI in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

MultiSensor AI Price Performance

MSAI opened at $2.27 on Thursday. MultiSensor AI has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60.

Institutional Trading of MultiSensor AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MultiSensor AI stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 8.59% of MultiSensor AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles.

Featured Articles

