Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Phibro Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Phibro Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Shares of PAHC opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Phibro Animal Health has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

