Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spire in a report released on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.72.

NYSE SR opened at $59.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. Spire has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $68.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spire by 81.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spire during the first quarter worth about $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.26%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

