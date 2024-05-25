Transcat, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transcat’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

TRNS stock opened at $134.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. Transcat has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,557. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 4.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Transcat by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Transcat by 31.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

