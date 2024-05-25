Analysts Offer Predictions for ROK Resources Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (CVE:ROK)

ROK Resources Inc. (CVE:ROK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for ROK Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for ROK Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for ROK Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

ROK Resources (CVE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ROK Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of C$23.21 million for the quarter.

Separately, Cormark lowered their target price on ROK Resources from C$0.95 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

CVE:ROK opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.30. ROK Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$61.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.50.

ROK Resources Inc operates as independent oil and gas company in Canada. The company primarily engages in production, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas in Southeast Saskatchewan. ROK Resources Inc is headquartered in Regina, Canada.

