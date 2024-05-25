Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Increased by Analyst

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06).

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Activity at Aldeyra Therapeutics

In related news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,215.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,601,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,956,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 355,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,064.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 20,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

