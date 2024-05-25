Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for AutoZone, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $50.18 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,025.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $152.27 per share.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
AutoZone Stock Performance
Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,796.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,009.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,827.75.
Institutional Trading of AutoZone
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AutoZone
In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
