Zacks Research Comments on Republic Services, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Republic Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.05 per share.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $186.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Republic Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 10.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

