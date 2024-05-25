Scotiabank Comments on Albemarle Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report released on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2025 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB opened at $127.59 on Thursday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 176.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,588,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $749,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

