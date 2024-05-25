Zacks Research Comments on Caterpillar Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $21.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.01. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q1 2025 earnings at $5.35 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $348.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.38. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $205.60 and a fifty-two week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

