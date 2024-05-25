Zacks Research Weighs in on Cardinal Health, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Cardinal Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.22. The consensus estimate for Cardinal Health’s current full-year earnings is $7.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 492.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 45,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 37,920 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,953,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,673,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

