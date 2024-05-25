Morgan Stanley Trims AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Target Price to $3,038.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AutoZone from $2,779.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,066.53.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,796.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,009.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,827.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,161.68, for a total value of $13,247,439.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,339,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

