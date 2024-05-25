AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $3,024.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

AZO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,066.53.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,796.98 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,256.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,009.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2,827.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

