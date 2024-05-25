AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $3,280.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3,066.53.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,796.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,009.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,827.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $2,277.88 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 152.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its position in AutoZone by 70.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 471.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.