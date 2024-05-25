UBS Group Cuts AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target to $3,340.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,066.53.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AZO

AutoZone Stock Up 0.7 %

AutoZone stock opened at $2,796.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,009.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,827.75. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 152.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in AutoZone by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,339,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoZone

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.