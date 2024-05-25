Head to Head Analysis: Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) versus Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) and Regenicin (OTCMKTS:RGIN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nyxoah and Regenicin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nyxoah -843.49% -42.14% -33.55% Regenicin N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Nyxoah and Regenicin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83 Regenicin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Nyxoah currently has a consensus target price of $19.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.24%.

0.0% of Regenicin shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nyxoah and Regenicin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.64) -5.18 Regenicin N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

Regenicin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nyxoah.

Volatility and Risk

Nyxoah has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regenicin has a beta of -17.47, suggesting that its share price is 1,847% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regenicin beats Nyxoah on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

About Regenicin

Regenicin, Inc. focuses on developing and commercializing a technology of tissue-engineered skin substitutes. Its product portfolio includes NovaDerm, a multi-layered tissue-engineered living skin and cultured skin substitute product for the treatment of burns; and TempaDerm to treat smaller wound areas on patients, such as ulcers. The company products are used to restore the qualities of healthy human skin for use in the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and various plastic surgery procedures. The company was formerly known as Windstar, Inc. and changed its name to Regenicin, Inc. in July 2010. Regenicin, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

