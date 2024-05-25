Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of ZM opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $317,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock worth $6,356,101. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

