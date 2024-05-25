Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $99.89

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.89.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Popular has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Popular will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In other news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Popular by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,599,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,829,000 after purchasing an additional 642,694 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,008,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 366,870 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Popular by 395.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 429,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,492 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Popular by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 726,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 286,119 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

