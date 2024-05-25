Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $18.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cryoport

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,488 shares of company stock worth $1,302,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 294.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $543.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cryoport will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.