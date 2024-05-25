Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.63 million. Analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gambling.com Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

Further Reading

