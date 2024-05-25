Brokerages Set Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD) Price Target at $16.93

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Trading Up 1.1 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $1,032,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $9,713,000. 6.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palmer Square Capital BDC stock opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $17.12.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a net margin of 84.94% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palmer Square Capital BDC will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

Featured Stories

