Brokerages Set TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) PT at $111.69

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TKO

TKO Group Price Performance

TKO stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 1.03.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Research analysts predict that TKO Group will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, major shareholder Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 1,642,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total value of $146,240,759.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,875,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,985,232.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.