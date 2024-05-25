Brokerages Set Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Target Price at $12.65

Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.65.

RWAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point lowered shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $468.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 49,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

