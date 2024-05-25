Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives $22.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NMRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $12,870,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $79,360,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $25,398,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRA opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). On average, analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

