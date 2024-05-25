Brokerages Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price at C$6.43

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.43.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th.

TSE NWH.UN opened at C$5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.50, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 52-week low of C$3.89 and a 52-week high of C$7.96.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

