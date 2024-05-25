Analysts Set Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) PT at $36.50

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hess Midstream Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HESM opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.51. Hess Midstream has a 52 week low of $26.86 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $355.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.10%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Further Reading

