Analysts Set Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) PT at C$89.57

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins cut their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

TSE:SJ opened at C$85.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.04. Stella-Jones has a twelve month low of C$59.17 and a twelve month high of C$86.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.90 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$722.50 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stella-Jones will post 5.7666906 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

In other news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. In related news, Director Kevin Patrick Comerford acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$53.39 per share, with a total value of C$69,407.00. Also, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.67, for a total value of C$398,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $251,922. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

