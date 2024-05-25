Brokerages Set Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) PT at $76.20

Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,022 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knife River by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,546,000 after acquiring an additional 199,389 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Knife River during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,825,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Knife River during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Knife River by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,532,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNF opened at $72.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. Knife River has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($516.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knife River will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

