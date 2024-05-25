Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $6.26

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Leslie’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 324,510 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Leslie’s by 43.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Leslie’s by 17.0% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Leslie’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

