Brokerages Set Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target at $6.26

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.26.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LESL
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s
Leslie’s Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $944.02 million, a PE ratio of 63.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06.
Leslie’s Company Profile
Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Leslie’s
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.