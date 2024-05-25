Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Receives $52.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.20.

BOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $43,673,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $832,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $283,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $252.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

